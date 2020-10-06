Upfiring Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,825.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.61 million and $35,825.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00085259 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021269 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000280 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007967 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

