Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $56,347.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,208.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $463,564.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,010 shares of company stock valued at $718,821. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 97.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after buying an additional 3,137,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 148.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after buying an additional 1,279,886 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,732,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

