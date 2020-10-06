USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.63 million and $9.04 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One USDK token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01513001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00163031 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

