Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research began coverage on Usio in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Usio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Usio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Shares of USIO opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

