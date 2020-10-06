Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) shares rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 5,104,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,947,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.