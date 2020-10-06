Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Craig A. Moughler Sells 9,054 Shares

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Valvoline stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 823,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Valvoline by 44.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Valvoline by 386.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Valvoline by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
