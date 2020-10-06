Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Craig A. Moughler Sells 9,054 Shares

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 823,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Valvoline by 44.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Valvoline by 386.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Valvoline by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

