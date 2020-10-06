Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

VNDA opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $550.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $77,664.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $162,279. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $136,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $144,000.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

