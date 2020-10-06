Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lessened by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 205,759 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,116,963. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

