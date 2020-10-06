Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Lifted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 246.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $70.23. The company had a trading volume of 531,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,158. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

