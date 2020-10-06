Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 1.57% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. 103,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,216. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

