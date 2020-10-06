Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,379,000 after buying an additional 189,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 534,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,229,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,203. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

