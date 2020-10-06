Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.32. 2,801,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,865. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

