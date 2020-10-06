Vecima Networks Inc (VCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

VCM opened at C$12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $282.57 million and a P/E ratio of 157.25. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$13.46.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$17.25 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

