Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor Sells 51 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $13,653.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.45. 709,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $298.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 135.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

