Veles Price Reaches $0.0703 on Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Veles has a total market cap of $89,164.79 and approximately $194,309.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,378,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,268,487 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

