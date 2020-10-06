Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Up 5%

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13. 239,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 517,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $509,111.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,590.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,735.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,448 shares of company stock worth $6,960,847. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,716,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Veracyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $27,344,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after buying an additional 200,699 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 844,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.