Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $210,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 81,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 696,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,429,000 after buying an additional 101,781 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,518,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,021,701. The firm has a market cap of $246.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

