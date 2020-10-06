Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.7% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 63,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 61,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 94,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 246,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,519,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,021,705. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.