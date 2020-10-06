Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veru has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

VERU stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. Veru has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $179.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veru by 12,842.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 321,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

