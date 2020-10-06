Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Trading Up 5%

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares were up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 4,549,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,459,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $88,194.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $181,635.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,851 shares of company stock worth $278,855. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 411.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

