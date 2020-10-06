Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Up 5.8%

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.36 and last traded at $81.84. 136,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 247,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $328,399.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,166 shares of company stock worth $2,668,275. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Vicor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vicor by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vicor by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

