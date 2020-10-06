VIDT Datalink Price Reaches $0.52 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00004873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $25.47 million and $390,343.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.64 or 0.04828216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032174 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

