Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €96.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.89 ($108.10).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG opened at €74.30 ($87.41) on Friday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.69.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.