Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.32.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. 21,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,357. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 238.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after buying an additional 1,646,842 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 162.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 882,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,768,000 after purchasing an additional 703,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

