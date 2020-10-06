VisionX Trading Up 6.4% This Week (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One VisionX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. VisionX has a market cap of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00264825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.01508663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00164456 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

