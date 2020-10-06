Vivid Coin Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $3,993.60 and $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

