Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Trading 5.4% Higher

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.19. 6,282,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,820,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 49.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 112,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Vodafone Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 46,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

