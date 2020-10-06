Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Trading 5.4% Higher

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.19. 6,282,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,820,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.
Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
