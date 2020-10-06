Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VYGR. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.
Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $424.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.79.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 62,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
