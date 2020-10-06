Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VYGR. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $424.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 62,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

