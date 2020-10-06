Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Buy Rating at CSFB

CSFB reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Wacker Chemie to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

WKCMF stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

