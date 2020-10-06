Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $694,517.00

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $31.74 million and $694,517.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitbns and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005572 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000392 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,550,679 coins and its circulating supply is 125,301,739 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

