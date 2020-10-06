Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $23.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

