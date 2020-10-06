Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $916.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 85,035 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,079 shares during the period.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

