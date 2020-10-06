WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRTBY. HSBC cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.79.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

