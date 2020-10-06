Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 2nd

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $420.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.24. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $80.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waterstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

