WD-40 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by 45.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WDFC stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.97. The company had a trading volume of 83,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,832. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.07. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

