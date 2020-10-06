Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 550,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 802,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Webster Financial by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,217.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 238,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after acquiring an additional 75,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Webster Financial by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 66,347 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
