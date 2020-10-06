Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 550,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 802,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Webster Financial by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,217.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 238,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after acquiring an additional 75,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Webster Financial by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 66,347 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

