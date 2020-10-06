Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $600.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $525.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $515.06.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $545.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.25. NVIDIA has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,772 shares of company stock valued at $89,816,325. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

