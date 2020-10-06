Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WW. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Weight Watchers International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.36.

WW opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.13 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

