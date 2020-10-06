WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WEGRY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.64. 21,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.23. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

