WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $90,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Schulz acquired 2,907 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,632,517 shares of company stock valued at $58,164,620. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after acquiring an additional 84,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.82. 539,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,876. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.14. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

