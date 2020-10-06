West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$84.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$77.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$82.83.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$66.22 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$75.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -119.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.69.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 5.9000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.