Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.30.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.38.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$256.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.