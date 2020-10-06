Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.30.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.
TSE:WEF opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.38.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
