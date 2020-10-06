Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Up 7.3%

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.80. 122,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 53,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNEB. ValuEngine raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

