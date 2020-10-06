Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.61. 67,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,535. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

