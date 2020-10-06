Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 2,548,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,657,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

WPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

