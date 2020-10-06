Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Price Up 5%

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) shares rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.77. Approximately 3,765,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,954,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Get Westrock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth about $72,005,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth about $52,588,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 130.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after buying an additional 1,739,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,431,000 after buying an additional 1,540,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.