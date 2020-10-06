Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Down 5%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.28 and last traded at $47.34. Approximately 1,359,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,800,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Peel Hunt started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 496.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,033.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 114.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,406,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,871,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 60,514 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

