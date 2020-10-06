William P. Angrick III Acquires 49,194 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 49,194 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LQDT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,643. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $298.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 119,285 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.