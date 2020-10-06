Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,204,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.39. 345,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,395. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

