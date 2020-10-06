Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Up 6%

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.39. 345,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 522,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.